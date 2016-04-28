

With a number one fan like Swift, is there anything an artist can't accomplish? Unlike "We Found Love" and "Where Have You Been" (their other collaboration on Rihanna's Talk That Talk), Harris is billed first on this new song, "This Is What You Came For," at least, according to this cover art. It's hard to say if that indicates less involvement from Rihanna.



"We Found Love" was #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 consecutive weeks, and won a Video of the Year at the VMAs and the Grammy for Best Short Form Video. Not to mention it still makes everyone on the dance floor jump up and down and sing at the top of their lungs, just like Taylor did. Needless to say, hopes are high for this one!

