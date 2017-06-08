Ariel Winter Fired Back After Her Estranged Mother Criticized Her In The Press

Back in May 2015, Ariel Winter was officially emancipated from her mother, Chrystal Workman, who she alleges both physically and emotionally abused her growing up. When Winter was 17, her sister was given custody of the actress before she became fully emancipated. As the 19-year-old explained to Ellen Degeneres last year, Winter keeps the details of the emancipation private to give her mother the respect that she never got. Turns out, Workman has often gone public with her opinions about her daughter, including recently when she spoke to InTouch about Winter's body.
"She needs to grow up," Workman told the magazine. "I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary. Ariel is smart, beautiful and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on."
So Winter did what she does best: fired back on Twitter.
What's sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I'm doing just fine. ?Toxic.— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 7, 2017
"What's sad is that you lie consistently," she wrote. "Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I'm doing just fine. Toxic."
Winter is no stranger to receiving flak about her body. In an exclusive interview with Refinery29 in honor of Take Back The Beach, she revealed that fighting just isn't worth it.
"I went through a lot of hate online, so I tried to change myself for a really long time. But people just kept hating on me no matter what I did," she explained. "I decided that instead of pleasing these other people, I’ll just spend that time pleasing myself. Those people are going to be rude to me regardless of what I do, so I should just try and be happy with what I am."
Whether the hate is coming from strangers, or even her own family, Winter holds her head high and keeps living life on her terms.
