You may recall that Ariel Winter, the precocious star of ABC's Modern Family, is currently enjoying a sweet relationship with actor Levi Meaden. In March, the two celebrated their four-month anniversary in China. In general, they're the type of celebrity couple that recalls the worn-out phrase "couple goals." And on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, Winter revealed that the two have moved in together. She slipped the fun fact into the conversation when Kimmel asked the young star how she keeps house. (Winter purchased her first house last year for $1.5 million. You can take a peek at it here. It is house goals.)
"Are you out mowing the lawn and cooking and doing all the stuff you do when you own a house?" Kimmel asked.
"My boyfriend and I live together and he cooks. I can't cook. He takes care of all that handy stuff and he's great," Winter replied. So Winter owns the house, but they young couple keeps it up together. The actress is domestic in one regard, though.
"I can bake a pie occasionally," she admits. "Pumpkin and apple."
All this at just 19. Pushed into the spotlight at 11 years old via her role on Modern Family, Winter has always seemed beyond her years, probably because the public treats her like an adult.
"I've kind of been in adulthood for a little bit now," she told People just shy of her 18th birthday. This is true in the legal sense; Winter was emancipated in 2014 when she was only 16. In the interim — after she was emancipated and before she purchased her first home — Winter lived with her sister Shanelle Gray.
While 19 may seem young to be living in your own house with an S.O., if there's anyone who has the maturity to do it, it's Ariel Winter. Plus, it sounds like her boyfriend Levi Meaden comes in handy.
Watch the full clip of Winter on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, below.
