Ariel Winter Posted A Photo To Remind You Of The Swift Passage Of Time

It seems like just yesterday Ariel Winter was playing a girl finishing up middle school. But that Modern Family episode actually aired five years ago. Now, Winter is all grown up and graduating from high school. And she's joining the ranks of young people who are eagerly celebrating the start of a new chapter in their lives just to make you feel old.
Winter posted a photo of herself wearing a white dress along with the caption, "From Baccalaureate to Graduation tomorrow and then UCLA bound #classof2020." Winter will be joining the ranks of successful child actors who go on to attend college, which includes Natalie Portman and Emma Watson.
In case you didn't understand that Winter has gone from cute kid to poised young woman as we were watching sitcom reruns, she also shared a throwback post last Thursday featuring a baby photo alongside her senior pic. She captioned the two pictures, "Just watched my school's senior video...HOLY SHIT IT'S OVER. Just hitting me Graduation is on Monday...flew by so fast. #sofreshsoclean #classof2016"
