Danielle Lombard Says This Is How She Ended Up Wearing That Dress

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Danielle Lombard received a lot of attention and love from the cameras with the dress she wore during her entrance on the show, but she says the dress wasn't her idea.
In a recent interview on The Morning Breath, Lombard insinuated that the producers had more of a role in deciding her wardrobe in that scene than she did. "I just wanted to wear a cute swimsuit and jeans or a romper," she shared with the co-hosts before recounting that the producers asked her to wear something a little bit more revealing. The Bachelor in Paradise contestant who first was introduced to the popular reality franchise on season 21 of The Bachelor, said that if she had it her way, she would have saved that dress for one of the dates or a rose ceremony.
This statement-making entrance proved to be just the beginning for Lombard, who spent much of the season after the filming hiatus in a love triangle vying for the attention of fellow contestant Dean Unglert who had initially made a connection with Kristina Schulman. In a emotional back and forth, Unglert tried to keep the spark alive with both Lombard and Schulman which ultimately failed. Lombard did confirm that she and Dean "had a relationship that unfolded after Paradise."
Season four of Bachelor in Paradise proved to be a dramatic one for everyone involved, but that's the nature of reality television, especially shows involved in the Bachelor franchise. "There are cameras everywhere and there’s nowhere to hide, so when cast members behave outrageously, they allow themselves to forget there are cameras — and just get caught up in the moment," a former producer on the show shared with People. Many former cast members claim that while producers are very involved in the show and interact a lot with contestants, that they never force a situation or attempt to control their behavior.
At the end of the interview, Lombard agreed with the co-hosts that while she would have preferred it for another occasion, the dress did make for a great entrance.
