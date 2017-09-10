Listen, we've all got feelings about Arie Luyendyk, Jr. being named the next Bachelor. So does Dean Unglert, who was considered to be a top contender for the gig — at least until Bachelor in Paradise started airing last month.
Unglert, who emerged as a fan favorite when he competed on Rachel Lindsay's recent season of The Bachelorette, told Entertainment Tonight that there was some interest in giving him the Bachelor nod. His behavior on BIP, however, may have hurt him. (When even Nick Viall apologist Chris Harrison is calling you an "F-boy," it's best not to assume that 30 women are lining up to receive a rose from your sorry self.)
"I talked about it very informally with a few people, but there was never a formal offer extended or anything like that," the reality star told ET. "If you watch two episodes of Paradise, you'll see very quickly why I'm not The Bachelor this year."
Unglert's referring to his treatment of BIP love interest Kristina Schulman, the dental hygienist who survived starvation and parental abandonment in her native Russia only to be strung along by a series of emotionally immature reality stars. Unglert's seemingly hot and heavy romance with Schulman was derailed by the arrival of Danielle Lombard. Rather than pursue a relationship with Schulman or be honest about his interest in Lombard, he created a messy little triangle which sparked the ire of Bachelor Nation. Not surprisingly, ABC didn't see consider this to be marriage material.
Though Unglert now acknowledges that Schulman deserved to be treated with more respect, he balks at his "F-boy" label.
"I don't know if I necessarily qualify myself as an F-boy, and of course it's everyone's freedom of expression to call me whatever they want to call me, but at this point, it's just getting overplayed and overused," he told ET. "While I disagree with that, I can see how my actions reflect it. But every time I see that comment on my Instagram, a part of me dies inside."
Hey, nobody said karma was fun.
