The year's swimsuit days have come and gone, and now we're shifting into the time of year that means more clothes instead of no clothes. But, it just so happens one swimsuit brand that's been getting some major love over the past couple of years is making that shift with us. Her Line, whose minimal, no-fuss swimsuits have been a hit on Instagram, now makes clothing that's just as easy to throw-on-and-go as its simple suits were in the summer.
Available this month, Her Line's debut resort collection is just what you'd imagine from the perfectly-minimal swim brand — it's modern, simple, and just the kind of no-brainer clothes you want to throw on for anything from a vacation to a normal Monday at work. Our favorite pieces include a textured wrap dress (you can never have too many) and a zippered mini dress that can be layered up over tees and turtlenecks and then worn by itself come springtime.
All the clothes have that same take on cool-girl basics that made us fall in love with their swimwear. Sure, this isn't the first swim brand to venture intro dry land, but it's nice to see them go beyond the swimsuit cover-up.
And without a doubt, these pieces are sure to be as popular as the suits are (even if they are quite a bit pricier than your latest Zara find), so click on to get acquainted with this swim brand's first foray into ready-to-wear.