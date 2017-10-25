It's no secret that cultural phenom Kim Kardashian West, has had her share of the peanut gallery. For whatever reason, people seem compelled to vociferously proclaim how much they hate the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Star, while we all know they watch every episode of the show.
Kim will continue to do her thing, regardless of people's opinions.
Kim has been shamed for being a "bad" mom, as has almost every other celeb mom. How these shamers are able to ascertain Kim's parenting capability (and presume to weigh-in) from a few Instagram posts, we're not sure, but the KKW Beauty founder and contouring queen shared some motherhood stories on her website today, in a Q&A with fans.
User @KKWGlow wrote, "What's the best thing about being mom and having your own family?" Kim has two children: North, age 4, and Saint, almost 2, and is expecting a third baby, via surrogate.
"It's all so much fun," Kim writes. "It's the little things that bring so much happiness. The funny things the kids say, their honesty. The way they really need you. I love it all!"
She also spoke about the difficulties of being a parent. "There [are] definitely so many challenges. From brushing hair and teeth in the morning, it's the small things and the attitude changes that you have to work with."
Challenges aside, being a parent is a priority for Kim. Before her surrogacy news (a third child with husband Kanye West) was confirmed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim tweeted, "Let me just say this...People who supposedly work with us 'confirming' details they know nothing about! Especially when we haven't even communicated with them SMH."
