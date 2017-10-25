Drew Barrymore’s New Clothing Line Is A Love Letter To Women

For mega-retailer Amazon, the style hits just keep on coming. Not long after we realized its private fashion label Lark & Ro was full of gems, showing us the unmentionables that made the brand super-successful aren’t the only thing worthy of a click, Amazon has (yet again) introduced something new — and it's has a major celeb behind it.
Amazon Fashion has launched actress-turned-lifestyle mogul Drew Barrymore’s first contemporary brand, Dear Drew. According to a press release, the company is “a love letter to women around the world” and is “intended to empower customers to be their best selves and live their most inspired, spirited lives.” Shoppers can expect a mix of clothing, intimates, jewelry, and accessories, all priced from $28 to $248.
“We’re delighted to be teaming up Drew Barrymore to debut her new brand on Amazon Fashion,” Amazon's fashion director, Kate Dimmock said in a statement. “Drew’s impressive career and creative energy is an inspiration, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer our customers a collection that embodies her free-spirited style.” Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite pieces (and to shop the full line, click here).