10 Things You Didn’t Know You Needed From Amazon’s Private Clothing Label

Though Lark & Ro has gone under our radar, it seems to have earned a massive fanbase since launching in February 2016 WWD is reporting Lark & Ro has made just under-$10 million dollars in sales this year, $1 million of which happened on Amazon Prime Day (that makes sense, considering Lark & Ro is a Prime exclusive). Amazon describes the offering as "practical yet polished, our wardrobe essentials are the perfect solution for those navigating busy mornings, a hectic work schedule, and a full roster of after-hours and weekend events. Our purpose is to simplify your life by serving up effortless style when you need it most.”