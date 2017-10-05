10 Things You Didn’t Know You Needed From Amazon’s Private Clothing Label

Even though Amazon rolled out its fashion department five years ago, it’s been slowly but surely dominating the online retail space. Millennials are opting to shop from the comforts of their home, and, more often than not, are doing so via Amazon. But it turns out underwear isn’t the only thing worthy of a click.
If you haven’t downloaded Amazon Spark yet — the retail giant’s community to ‘discover’ new items and buy them — then you should consider doing so A.S.AP. Imagine it as Pinterest-meets-Instagram, with a perfectly curated shoppable discovery tab that includes pieces from its private women’s apparel line, Lark & Ro.
Though Lark & Ro has gone under our radar, it seems to have earned a massive fanbase since launching in February 2016: WWD is reporting Lark & Ro has made just under-$10 million dollars in sales this year, $1 million of which happened on Amazon Prime Day (that makes sense, considering Lark & Ro is a Prime exclusive). Amazon describes the offering as "practical yet polished, our wardrobe essentials are the perfect solution for those navigating busy mornings, a hectic work schedule, and a full roster of after-hours and weekend events. Our purpose is to simplify your life by serving up effortless style when you need it most.”
Ahead are 15 items we're currently eyeing. This is one brand we won't be sleeping on any longer.