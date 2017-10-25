Mandy Moore Met Her Fiancé In The MOST Relatable Way

Mostly we expect celebrity love stories to involve red carpet meet cutes, but Mandy Moore, star of the hit ABC show This Is Us, met her now-fiancé Taylor Goldsmith in a much more relatable way. Their love story didn’t start at an A-list gala. It started on an app that almost nearly all of us have on our phones, Instagram.
Mandy Moore graces the cover of the upcoming People Magazine issue, and during her interview for the cover story, she explained how she and Goldsmith got together. Taylor Goldsmith is the singer and guitarist of the band Dawes, and Moore told People their relationship began because she was a fan Dawes' music. She said, "I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram. Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me." After that, the pair kind of just never stopped talking. Moore continued, "We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!"
Advertisement
I scrolled through Mandy Moore's Instagram account a bit, and it turns out that posting photos of the albums she's currently listening to is a normal activity for her. In May 2015, before Dawes had officially released their full album All Your Favorite Bands, she posted an image of the album artwork and gave it the caption, "Real excited about this one. Have a feeling it's going to be the soundtrack of my summer. #Dawes #rightontime" Then, on the day the full album was released, she posted a screenshot that showed the song "Don't Send Me Away" playing on her phone and wrote, "Aaaaand it doesn't disappoint. This one's been on repeat all morning. Happy to have a new record to fall in love with. Congrats @dawestheband. #newmusic #allyourfavoritebands"
Mandy Moore ended up meeting the man she was going to marry just by doing some good old-fashioned fan-girling on Instagram. It's a fairytale for the digital age, and one we might just be able to recreate in our own lives. Excuse me while I post a million photos complimenting Cole Sprouse on his acting ability. That could land me an engagement ring, right?
Advertisement