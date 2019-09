Mandy Moore Met Her Fiancé In The MOST Relatable Way

I scrolled through Mandy Moore's Instagram account a bit, and it turns out that posting photos of the albums she's currently listening to is a normal activity for her. In May 2015, before Dawes had officially released their full album All Your Favorite Bands, she posted an image of the album artwork and gave it the caption, "Real excited about this one. Have a feeling it's going to be the soundtrack of my summer. #Dawes #rightontime " Then, on the day the full album was released, she posted a screenshot that showed the song "Don't Send Me Away" playing on her phone and wrote, "Aaaaand it doesn't disappoint. This one's been on repeat all morning. Happy to have a new record to fall in love with. Congrats @dawestheband