These days, you can find a highlighter in just about any color, size, and shape. But with the shift of the seasons, the hype over illuminating shades seems to follow a specific pattern. Gone are the days of golds and Champagnes, and preferences quickly begin to turn into frosty territory. Whether it's icy blue or pastel purple, there are plenty of new options hitting the market just in time for the winter chill.
Just take one scroll through Instagram and you'll spot palettes from Huda Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Milk Makeup, each one making the iridescent shade range worth trying. But if shelling out $50 for highlighter is hard for you to justify during the holidays, there are lots of high-quality, affordable alternatives right at your fingertips — if you happen to be standing in a drugstore. Better yet, you won't have to sacrifice the perk of owning a quad of colors just because you're hoping to save a few bucks.
Click ahead to find out how you can get in on the wintery highlighter trend — for less than $15.