Why Anastasia Beverly Hills' Latest Ad Is So Important

Anastasia Beverly Hills recently made waves in the beauty world by launching its latest Glow Kit products. Some were drawn to the unexpected lavender, pearl-white, and icy-blue highlighter shades — but others (including us) let out an excited "yaaass" in response to the accompanying ads.
Instead of going the expected route, the brand recruited a bevy of male models for the job. “I wanted the campaign imagery to mimic what the palette represents, which is about being different and creative," Anastasia Beverly Hills president Claudia Soare tells us. "There are many misconceptions surrounding men wearing makeup, and these images show that men can look feminine while still portraying their masculinity."
The campaign also gives more visibility to the male beauty vloggers making names for themselves as experts in the field. One Reddit user correctly said: "It's normalizing men wearing makeup instead of being like LOOK, AREN'T WE PROGRESSIVE?!" That's why the ads read so strong. The models don't appear out of place donning the highlighter. Instead, it's an organic and beautiful accent to their cheekbones.
Beauty brands like Make and Milk have also featured men in campaigns recently — here's hoping this will become a more common sight. Just like men wearing lipstick shouldn't be viewed as a novelty, nor should their choice to pick up and don any other beauty product. After all, we're in an age when everyone should be free to wear what they want, regardless of gender.
Check out the ads ahead. Warning: We aren't responsible for any ensuing cheekbone envy.
