The 5 Drugstore Highlighters Pros Actually Use On Celebs

Of all the makeup available on counters, highlighter's had the best glow up. The secret weapon was originally used by movie makeup artists that needed to fake natural light on set. It was not until the '80s when it hit department stores (and back then it was called mineralizer and strobe cream). Now, the stuff has exploded onto the makeup scene thanks to YouTube, Instagram, and, of course, Kim Kardashian.
But without being able to swatch them in the aisle, buying a drugstore highlighter can be risky. To help find the best one — the one that's not cake-y, overly sparkly, dry, or patchy — we gathered up every drugstore highlighter we could find (68, to be exact) and asked celebrity makeup Carissa Ferreri to take a break from longtime client Gina Rodriquez to put each and every one to the test. Her top five, ahead.