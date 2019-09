Your Favorite Highlighter Just Got Even More Out-Of-This-World

You can safely separate every highlighter worth its salt into one of two categories: the kind that gives you a dewy, natural-looking radiance, like you’ve been working up a very flattering sweat in all the right places, and the kind that the Na’vi might use if they opened up a Sephora on Pandora. (If humans do end up depleting the earth’s natural resources in the next hundred years or so, just like Avatar foretold, we better hope we find a hospitable planet that also allows for plenty of beauty retail opportunities.)