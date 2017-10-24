12 Fashion-y Boot Trends You Can't Avoid Forever

A trend isn't really a trend until it shows up in all the mass-market haunts like Zara and H&M, and it's democratized in price and style. Sure, there's high-fashion trends, and we see those as soon as fashion season ends, but to be considered a real trend, the kind that in twenty years kids are going to be dressing like when they're trying to look "retro," well, those need to reach the masses in order to qualify.
And this season, there are some super out-there boot trends that you've probably been avoiding, but you may as well give in now because these are all you'll find at your local stores.. Even if you're devoted to your plain black ankle boots, you may consider doing a slouchy black ankle boot, or a pointy ankle boot; something's gonna have to give! As extreme as they are — we're talking everything from super tall, slouchy styles to pointy, kitten-heel ones — we know they'll just take some getting used to, and before you know it, they'll be your everyday shoe. Click through to find your new favorite pair.