12 Fashion-y Boot Trends You Can't Avoid Forever

And this season, there are some super out-there boot trends that you've probably been avoiding, but you may as well give in now because these are all you'll find at your local stores.. Even if you're devoted to your plain black ankle boots, you may consider doing a slouchy black ankle boot, or a pointy ankle boot; something's gonna have to give! As extreme as they are — we're talking everything from super tall, slouchy styles to pointy, kitten-heel ones — we know they'll just take some getting used to, and before you know it, they'll be your everyday shoe. Click through to find your new favorite pair.