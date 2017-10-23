A Look Back At 10 Of Janet Jackson’s Most Iconic Looks

When we first met Janet Damita Jo Jackson, she was the cute little sister of the Jackson Five. Afterwards we got to see another side of Janet when she played the role of Penny on Good Times but it was when she began her solo singing career that we really got a look into her sartorial psyche. From the fierce shoulders of Control, to the key earring of Rhythm Nation, and the red hair and chill vibes from The Velvet Rope, Janet has never been one short on iconic looks. Her style transcended decades, albums, and music trends, proving to be timeless.