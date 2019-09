A Look Back At 10 Of Janet Jackson’s Most Iconic Looks

So much so that when Teyana Taylor walked the blue carpet at the 2017 MTV Music Awards to accept the award for Best Dance Video award for her work on Kanye West’s “Fade” music video , she wore a fitted, cropped white T-shirt and a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg black pants. It was a simple look and she looked amazing — but there was something familiar about it. Longtime fans of Janet immediately knew Taylor was paying homage to Janet Jackson’s 1995 VMAs outfit. After she hit the blue carpet, Taylor elaborated on her look on Instagram , writing, “chose this look because of Janet's mindfulness of making a statement.” And it is thinking of Janet's mindfulness and her ability to make a statement, that we've decided to take a look at her most iconic looks. (Go ahead and blast your favorite Janet record while you look through for maximum results.)