Teyana Taylor Channeled Janet Jackson In The Best Way

But, back to Sunday's awards show. When Taylor accepted her Moon Person , she was wearing a fitted, cropped white T-shirt and a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg black pants. Sounds simple, right? As it turns out, her outfit was actually channeling another iconic look from music history: The combination seemed to pay homage to Janet Jackson’s 1995 VMAs outfit, which, get this, Jackson wore when she won the same exact award for her performance in “Scream” alongside her late brother Michael Jackson. The only difference? The back of Jackson's top read "Pervert" with the number two, while Taylor's was printed with the word "Underrated" above the number seven.