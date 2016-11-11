Getting dressed for a White House visit obviously demands some careful thought. Especially given the current climate of politics given Tuesday's election. Teyana Taylor visited the White House earlier today with her husband, Iman Shumpert, who was there with the Cleveland Cavaliers to toast the team's 2015 NBA Championship win.
Taylor opted for an incredible outfit that felt especially poignant in the wake of this week's presidential election. She donned a Bordeaux-hued velvet suit and turtleneck, with her hair in an Afro, accessorizing the whole look with large hoops. The inspiration: Angela Davis, civil rights activist and Black Panther.
Taylor then posed in front of a portrait of Hillary Clinton, mimicking Clinton's powerful pose in the shot (and clad in HRC's signature silhouette). Shortly after posting a shot on Instagram of her inspired White House getup, Taylor posted an old photo of Davis with a motivating, timely quote from the civil rights leader: "I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change...I'm changing the things I cannot accept." That's just the sort of post-election advice we could use right about now.
And kudos to Taylor for making a poignant style statement for her visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
