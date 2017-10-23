A Look Back At 10 Of Janet Jackson’s Most Iconic Looks

When we first met Janet Damita Jo Jackson, she was the cute little sister of the Jackson Five. Afterwards we got to see another side of Janet when she played the role of Penny on Good Times but it was when she began her solo singing career that we really got a look into her sartorial psyche. From the fierce shoulders of Control, to the key earring of Rhythm Nation, and the red hair and chill vibes from The Velvet Rope, Janet has never been one short on iconic looks. Her style transcended decades, albums, and music trends, proving to be timeless.
So much so that when Teyana Taylor walked the blue carpet at the 2017 MTV Music Awards to accept the award for Best Dance Video award for her work on Kanye West’s “Fade” music video, she wore a fitted, cropped white T-shirt and a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg black pants. It was a simple look and she looked amazing — but there was something familiar about it. Longtime fans of Janet immediately knew Taylor was paying homage to Janet Jackson’s 1995 VMAs outfit. After she hit the blue carpet, Taylor elaborated on her look on Instagram, writing, “chose this look because of Janet's mindfulness of making a statement.” And it is thinking of Janet's mindfulness and her ability to make a statement, that we've decided to take a look at her most iconic looks. (Go ahead and blast your favourite Janet record while you look through for maximum results.)