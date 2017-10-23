Despite barely hitting its 3-year anniversary, ColourPop has garnered the kind of cult-status you might expect from some of the industry's oldest brands. But ever since its inception, fans have been begging for one thing: Easier access to its products. Their wish finally came true a few months ago, when the company announced it would be hitting Sephora shelves before 2018.
Now, after two months of anticipation, ColourPop has officially announced that it will be hitting stores next week — plus, exactly what items you can expect to pick up. First on the lineup: The Golden State of Mind palette.
If you're looking to keep the spirit of summer alive, this brand-new eyeshadow palette is sure to do the trick. With 15 shimmery shades — ranging from rose gold and bronze to marigold hues — this is the largest eyeshadow pressed pigment offering from ColourPop, ever. The only downside is that the bigger the palette, the higher the price. And Golden State of Mind will set you back $26, ringing in about $10 higher than the brand's other 12-pan eyeshadow palettes on the market.
But according to ColourPop, this isn't the only new launch we can expect to hit Sephora shelves. In fact, there's plenty more where that came from — and the brand will be announcing a different product launch every day this week. Luckily, if you're in the need for some shimmer inspiration, you can rest assured knowing the Golden State of Mind palette will be available starting October 31 at Sephora and November 9 on ColourPop's site. Stay tuned for more information.
