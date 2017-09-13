As the season of hot apple cider and corn mazes inches toward us, there's no better time to transition your makeup from fresh and dewy to dark, burgundy lips and bold, metallic shadows. A good place to start: ColourPop's affordable selection — which is getting 17 products bigger starting Friday. What's better? You can get the brand-new powder eyeshadow singles for just $5 a pop.
Like other formulas from the brand, the shadows will come in every finish and color imaginable — from Crown Jewel (a shimmery amethyst) and Lucky You (a matte pink) to Now and Zen (a sparkly white) and Let's Do It (a jet-black matte), each one just as pigmented as the next.
Click through the slides ahead to see every pan in the collection before they launch this Friday, September 15 at 1 PM EST. We have a feeling you're going to need a bigger makeup bag.