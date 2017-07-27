These Metallic Shadows Are Just As Good As The Fancy Ones — For $6

Metallic makeup may very well be our fave eye shadow trend of 2017. (One that's been picking up speed since Stila launched its Liquid Glitter iterations earlier this year...) But, unlike the actual prices of gold, silver, and other gems these colors are inspired by, you don't have to wait until your next paycheck to cash in on the look. In fact, you can swipe on a high-quality, iridescent cream shadow for the same price as your Starbucks latte — all thanks to Catrice.
That's right: The drugstore brand just launched a long-wearing cream formula for just $6. What makes each of the five available shades even better than the low price tag? The fact that each one looks incredibly flattering on every skin tone. (If you don't believe us, peep the swatches below.) The highly pigmented, light-reflecting shadows go on opaque with just one swipe, blend like a dream, and feel incredibly comfortable on skin.
Included in the lineup (from top to bottom): California Creamin’ (a sparkling ivory hue), Champagne Shower (a classic gold with yellow undertones), Daily Dose Of Rose (a rose-gold that would excite any fan of millennial pink), Brown Under (a cool-toned bronze), and Smart Mauve (a shimmery plum).
You can pick one up now on Catrice's website, and at Ulta Beauty stores later this month. Who knew you could look like a million bucks for less than one Alexander Hamilton bill?
