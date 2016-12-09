We see a lot of shiny eyeshadow around this time of year, so it's rare for one to stop us in our tracks. It's even rarer for it to make us squeal like a little girl on Christmas morning. But Stila's new liquid, shimmer eyeshadows are not like regular glitter — they're cool glitter. And we haven't stopped swatching them all over our arms since they landed in our laps this morning.
When we first opened the tubes, we couldn't believe how saturated the shadows looked after just a single swipe. (The water-infused formula has a lacquer-like texture.) Four hours later, each color is still just as shiny — we're talking slippery-when-wet shiny — with no fallout in sight.
Eight of the 10 shades will be available on the Sephora website on December 13, with the two others rolling out exclusively at Sephora and Ulta Beauty later in the month. So, if you're set on having your New Year's Eve look match the ball dropping at midnight, click through the shadow shades ahead in 3, 2, 1...