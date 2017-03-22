The Catrice Matt Lip Artist 6HR might just be it — and it comes from the drugstore. (Isn't that how it always goes?) The shape and size are key here. The lipstick tube is actually a jumbo crayon packed with pigment, so you don't need to pile on layers to guarantee an opaque finish. And it looks even better when you apply it without a mirror and it's just smudge-y and diffused. What I respect the most, though, is the six hour guarantee. When you start promising 12 or 24-hour wear, you get into glue-like texture territory, but six hours is all anyone ever needs anyway.