Hate Liquid Lipsticks? These Matte Lip Colors Are For You

A matte lip might be the trend of the moment, but that’s not all we love about it. It lasts longer than creamy colors, looks sharp and crisp, and might be the only part of our makeup look that survives an all-night dance party. But while liquid lipsticks are leading the pack in the matte department, it doesn’t mean they’re automatically right for everyone.
For those of us who can't stand the precise application, the stain they leave behind, or the dry feeling, there are plenty of other matte lip formulas out there. We’ve carefully selected the best — all of which have been vetted by our beauty team for their matte finish, comfortable feeling, and ease of use. Check 'em out in the slides ahead.