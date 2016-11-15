These Are The Most Popular Lippies For Fall & Winter

Winter beauty routines may bring to mind face oils and heavy salves, but the season is perfect for experimenting with your makeup look, too. After all, a red lip is the perfect complement to a winter coat, right?
Bold lips are in this season (more so than usual) — but if you're looking for a new shade, the options can be overwhelming. To see what lipstick colors will really be everywhere in the coming months, we turned to Pinterest. The site's Pin Picks account rounds up what trends and pins are most popular among Pinterest users, as well as pins curated by the site itself.
For fall and winter, Pinterest created a Pin Picks board devoted to bold lips. The most popular lipsticks on it are MAC's Ruby Woo and NARS' Audacious lipstick.
We've rounded up similar lipsticks to the two most-popular options. Plus, we went through the Pin Picks board on dark lipstick for fall/winter 2016, which is filled with inspirational images, to find more shades and on-trend options.
Click through to find your perfect new lipstick — whether you love bright reds or dark, plum hues, there's a shade for you.
Bold lips are in this season (more so than usual) — but if you're looking for a new shade, the options can be overwhelming. To see what lipstick colors will really be everywhere in the coming months, we turned to Pinterest. The site's Pin Picks account rounds up what trends and pins are most popular among Pinterest users, as well as pins curated by the site itself.
For fall and winter, Pinterest created a Pin Picks board devoted to bold lips. The most popular lipsticks on it are MAC's Ruby Woo and NARS' Audacious lipstick.
We've rounded up similar lipsticks to the two most-popular options. Plus, we went through the Pin Picks board on dark lipstick for fall/winter 2016, which is filled with inspirational images, to find more shades and on-trend options.
Click through to find your perfect new lipstick — whether you love bright reds or dark, plum hues, there's a shade for you.