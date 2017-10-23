"I look to women that inspire me — in the media, there are directors, actors, performers, people who are putting out positivity. Someone I follow on Twitter who is always so inspiring and positive is Ava Duverney. She speaks not only for women but also for women of color and people of color. I often take myself onto her Twitter page because I know I'll see that will make me smile or feel empowered in some way. I also reach out talk to the women who inspire me in my life, in my family. It's really important to connect to these people. It's also important to speak to other women and find out how they feel. When all this craziness is going on, to have people to talk to share stories and share their feelings. Specifically about the sexual harassment cases and people trying to control women's healthcare, you can't help but feel that the only people you can really turn to are other women. But I've been speaking to so many men who are like so appalled and so over it as well. That's uplifting. People being so vocal and angry about women's rights can sometimes make people think feminists hate men or are anti-men. Actually, that's not true — they are our allies in this fight for equality."