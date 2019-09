While it’s certainly always an improvement to have more variety for different skin tones, some IT Cosmetics fans still aren’t totally satisfied with the additions, especially considering the brand's founder Jamie Kern Lima called for change in the industry. “Still looks like fifty shades of beige,” one commented. But others are still giving the brand credit for its progress, with one writing, “Excited to see you taking a step in the right direction.” Hopefully the future holds even more growth from beauty brands all over the spectrum — and it seems Fenty Beauty will be the benchmark. RiRi really dropped the mic with that one, didn't she?