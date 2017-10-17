Update: IT Cosmetics returned our request for comment, and a representative for the brand informed us that the launch that was teased on Instagram isn’t an updated shade range for the popular CC cream after all. It's actually a new skin-perfecting product altogether, which will come in 12 options for different skin tones and launches in January. There are no further details available regarding the new line (or whether the brand will also choose to expand the CC range as well), but we’ll update this post as soon as we learn more.
This story was originally published on October 16.
Inclusivity is not a trend, but it is the most buzzed-about word in beauty right now — and it’s been a long time coming. With the comprehensive range of 40 shades Rihanna developed for her Fenty Beauty foundation hailed as an instant (and instantly sold-out) hit, the heat is seriously on for brands who have yet to catch up.
Apparently, IT Cosmetics heard the demand for more options for more skin tones loud and clear: The brand behind the cult-favorite Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream hinted over Instagram that it would be adding a handful of new shades to its lineup. The CC cream (don’t be fooled by the name— this stuff covers everything) is currently available in seven options: Fair, Light, Medium, Medium Tan, Tan, Rich, and Deep. According to a rundown of the shade selection the brand provided in an Instagram Story over the weekend, the launch of the new shades will bring the total to twelve, with Fair/Light, Light/Medium, Neutral Medium, Neutral Tan, and Rich Honey joining the crew.
While it’s certainly always an improvement to have more variety for different skin tones, some IT Cosmetics fans still aren’t totally satisfied with the additions, especially considering the brand's founder Jamie Kern Lima called for change in the industry. “Still looks like fifty shades of beige,” one commented. But others are still giving the brand credit for its progress, with one writing, “Excited to see you taking a step in the right direction.” Hopefully the future holds even more growth from beauty brands all over the spectrum — and it seems Fenty Beauty will be the benchmark. RiRi really dropped the mic with that one, didn't she?
