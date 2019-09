In the same way The Real World's tagline captivated audiences back in 1992, so did news-anchor-turned-beauty-boss Jamie Kern Lima the first day she stepped foot on stage at QVC in 2010. The theme between the two shows was surprisingly similar, too: No faking it allowed. So to prove the concealer Kern Lima was demoing from It Cosmetics, a relatively new makeup brand she co-founded with her husband a few years prior, covered up redness better than Behr paint, she tried it live, over her own rosacea.