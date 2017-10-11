Shop Chrissy Teigen’s First Revolve Collection

“The color palette in the collection is all neutrals in order to create that timeless look,” Teigen wrote in a Revolve email blast announcing the collaboration's online availability. “It’s all about being confident and feeling sexy!” Teigen says boots and outerwear are the best part about getting dressed in the fall but notes that “being able to wear layers but still show a hint of skin is [her] idea of fashion heaven.” As for the actual pieces in her collection, she’s most excited about the bodysuits, black high-waisted trousers, and all of the boots. “My collection is very true to my personal style so I am very excited to share it all with you,” she said. Click ahead to shop the pieces yourself.