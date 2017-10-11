Shop Chrissy Teigen’s First Revolve Collection

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of the Internet. Whether she's proving how she’s one of us trying to get into a jumpsuit, talking about child-induced wardrobe malfunctions on her fancy Italian vacation, or even her struggles with alcohol, she's as real as they come, and she proves it on her social media channels again and again. Now she's getting ready to invade our IRL as well, putting on her designer hat for a 36-clothing collection with Revolve, billed as “effortlessly-sexy pieces to wear to bed, brunch, and cocktails.”
"Chrissy's been part of the Revolve family for a long time through both modeling and wearing our brands,” Raissa Gerona, Revolve's Chief Brand Officer tells Refinery29. “We've always admired her charisma, her drive and of course her style - she epitomizes the modern Revolve woman. Launching Revolve x Chrissy Teigen made complete sense, we couldn't be more excited to begin this new journey with her!"
“The color palette in the collection is all neutrals in order to create that timeless look,” Teigen wrote in a Revolve email blast announcing the collaboration's online availability. “It’s all about being confident and feeling sexy!” Teigen says boots and outerwear are the best part about getting dressed in the fall but notes that “being able to wear layers but still show a hint of skin is [her] idea of fashion heaven.” As for the actual pieces in her collection, she’s most excited about the bodysuits, black high-waisted trousers, and all of the boots. “My collection is very true to my personal style so I am very excited to share it all with you,” she said. Click ahead to shop the pieces yourself.