Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Past Struggle With Alcohol

Chrissy Teigen is a beloved celebrity because she's so relatable — and we don't just mean that she can fall and laugh about it. Teigen has opened up about real-life struggles, like her battle with postpartum depression. Hearing a celebrity talk about tough topics so candidly can be powerful for others struggling with the same issues — it's a reminder that you're far from alone.
Now, Teigen is talking about another sensitive topic she's dealt with firsthand: alcohol use. Teigen told Cosmopolitan's Helin Jung that she was "drinking too much" in the past. The model and cookbook author also revealed that there is "a history of alcohol abuse in her family," Jung writes.
"I was, point blank, just drinking too much," Teigen told Jung, describing why she and her family recently went to a wellness retreat in Bali. "I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."
Teigen also told Jung that she "can't just have one drink," but that none of her friends and family mentioned her drinking as a potential issue.
"Nobody really brought it up to me," Teigen said. "They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning. I knew in my heart it wasn't right. It makes you very short with people. People think it's cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there's more to it. I've never once been like, 'I'm sure glad I had that boozy brunch!'"
Teigen told Jung that on the Bali retreat, she felt "really, really wonderful" while not drinking any alcohol.
"I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober, but now I get it," she told Jung. "I don't want to be that person… I have to fix myself."
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
