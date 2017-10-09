Khloé Kardashian Admits There Are Perks To Her Long-Distance Relationship

Many people see long-distance as a major hurdle in a relationship. After all, it's a lot easier to have a romantic date night when you're not worried about your wifi connection cutting out. However, for Khloé Kardashian and her NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the many miles between them actually come with some pretty great perks.
Studies have shown that engaging in a long-distance relationship can have surprising benefits, like feeling less relationship-related stress. (Your significant other's annoying habits are way less annoying when you don't have to deal with them on a daily basis, right?) Kardashian, however, sees long-distance romance as a motivator to appreciate the moments she does have with Thompson more.
"[B]eing long distance also means you get to appreciate one another on a deeper level without the distractions of physical getting in the way," the Good American founder wrote. "And it makes simplest things — like holding hands, eating at the same table, feeling each other’s touch, taking a walk together, smelling their hair — the sweetest when you’re in the same city again."
Kardashian wrote on her site that she and Thompson now live together, ending the long-distance part of their relationship which the Revenge Body star admitted could be "lonely" and "frustrating."
"My cutie pie!," wrote Kardashian on an Instagram Boomerang of her kissing her beau on September 13.
Moving in together is not the only major change in the pair's relationship. According to multiple reports, Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their first child together. Should the news be true, Kardashian would join her sister Kim, who is expecting her third child via surrogate, and potentially her youngest sibling Kylie Jenner, who is also reported to be pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's baby.
