While none of these television movers and shakers would confirm anything definite about the future of their shows-within-shows for upcoming seasons, they did drop a few hints. Rothwell says that "if Due North doesn't come back, I hope that it will live on in perpetuity on the internet!" For his part, Simien said there's a chance Defamation will return with Dear White People, but that we should keep in mind that there might be a few new shows that the kids are into these days. One can only hope for yet another Cardi B cameo on Being Mary Jane, but as for Jane the Virgin, which returns this week, Urman revealed that this is the season Rogelio will audition for an English-language soap opera — and that it's possible we'll finally see Rogelio enter his long-lusted-after world of American TV.