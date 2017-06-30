It looks like fan favorite Dear White People survived Netflix's rampant cancellations. Entertainment Weekly reports viewers of the show have reason to celebrate, because the acclaimed series' second season is a go.
During an appearance at the Essence Festival, creator Justin Simien confirmed Netflix has renewed the series for a 10-episode sophomore season. After fans embraced the first season, many were certain they'd be in for more from Samantha and Co., but Netflix's sudden cancellation of its original series, like Sense8, Girlboss, and The Get Down, gave viewers some trepidation about the show's fate.
Details on the show's new episodes are scant, since the announcement was only made today, but Simien did tell EW earlier this year that if he had the opportunity to further explore Samantha and her experiences at the fictional Winchester University, the Trump Administration would definitely come into play somehow.
"I think the ramifications of the kind of failed attempt to protest what's going on at school — everyone being in the aftermath of that failed attempt — that's certainly a point of entry for me, because how many times have we rallied together to fight something and we’re still in the same place we were yesterday?" Simien told Entertainment Weekly back in May. "How do you keep on going after you've gone to the Women's March and this dude is still in office? That pervasive feeling of, What is it all for, is certainly one that I think the characters are going to be dealing with in season 2."
Simien also added that Ashley Blaine Featherson's Joelle, a character who's become a fan favorite, would play a larger role in the new episodes. The first season's cast and crew, including Logan Browning, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Marque Richardson, Brandon P. Bell, and Featherson are expected to return alongside the show's original showrunner and executive producers.
Twitter users are already celebrating the announcement, even though the new episodes aren't set to hit Netflix until 2018.
