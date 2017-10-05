How Idris Elba Found Himself In The Middle Of The Taylor Swift & Kanye West Feud

By now, it seems that every celebrity has somehow been pulled into the never-ending drama between Taylor Swift and Kanye West. Over the past year alone, stars like Amber Rose, Justin Bieber, Chloë Grace Moretz, Selena Gomez, and Chrissy Teigen have all weighed in on the spat. Shoot, even restaurant chains have gotten involved! But there are a few actors who I'd never expect to get tossed into the mix, including Luther star Idris Elba.
Call it poor timing or the price you pay to be a big shot in Hollywood, but Elba learned the hard way that try as you may, the Swift-West beef is unavoidable. In an interview with The New York Times, Elba recounted his first, and hopefully only, experience with the "awks" tiff in 2016 when he co-hosted the Met Gala.
"It was great [co-hosting]. I felt really famous that day," Elba said. "It was a bit awkward because Taylor Swift and I had to present an award. We were walking through the crowd and obviously, there was a little beef between Taylor and Kanye. I didn’t know any of this. But I was there! And I was, like, 'Oh, this is awks.'"
I, for one, do not envy Elba.
Thankfully, the discomfort was brief, and Elba was later able to enjoy the remainder of the show and afterparty. He even admitted to Us Weekly that he and Swift shared a dance!
As for the rest of the world, we're still pretty embroiled in the famous fight, which seems to have recently reignited after Swift released her scathing track, "Look What You Made Me Do." Though she hasn't really admitted to who the song is about, it's pretty obvious that she wrote it about anyone who's ever crossed her, most notably West, Kim Kardashian, and Katy Perry.
