Justin Bieber Just Burned Taylor Swift Big-Time

If you thought that Justin Bieber might be a big Taylor Swift supporter because he keeps covering her songs, well, you thought wrong.
Judging by the Canadian pop star's latest Instagram, he is resolutely Team Kanye. How do we know? For starters, he shared a photo of himself having a Face-Time session with the rapper. And then he captioned it, "Taylor Swift what up." Meow.
Judging by the Canadian pop star's latest Instagram, he is resolutely Team Kanye. How do we know? For starters, he shared a photo of himself having a Face-Time session with the rapper. And then he captioned it, "Taylor Swift what up." Meow.
Perhaps it's not so surprising that Bieber would align himself with Kimye during their Swifty brouhaha. He and Swift reportedly clashed when he dated her pal Selena Gomez. He's also a Kardashian/Jenner family friend, and Kanye West considers himself a fan.
Is the Biebs plotting some sort of collaboration with West, who is reportedly teaming up with Drake? Or did we just interrupt the weekly "Haters Hating" meeting?
Advertisement