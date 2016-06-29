Justin Bieber Might Be A Taylor Swift Fan

Though Justin Bieber might be missing from Taylor Swift's pool-party invite list, he does appreciate Swift's music. He was caught on camera playing guitar and singing along to the classic post-breakup jam, "I Knew You Were Trouble."
Bieber covered the song while hanging out with his friend, Martin Garrix, while backstage in Nashville on the Purpose World Tour, Us Weekly reports. Garrix then shared the musical moment with the world on his Snapchat account.
This isn't the first time Bieber has shown signs of being a Swiftie. Back in May, he posted an Instagram video featuring him singing along to Swift's "Teardrops on My Guitar." She definitely noticed Bieber's Taylor-themed post — she liked it.
It could be time for Swift to cover Bieber. Maybe she'd want to put her own spin on "As Long As You Love Me" for a certain British guy?
