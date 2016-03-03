You can always count on Andy Cohen to get the best dirt. Celebrating the 1,000th episode of Watch What Happens Live last night, the Bravo host grilled guest Chrissy Teigen about her take on Taylor Swift's thinly veiled response to Kanye West in the singer's speech at last month's Grammys.
"Oh, man," Teigen responded. "See, it’s so hard when you’re put in the middle like that. It’s tough. I didn’t get to see it live, but I don’t know. It’s so awkward. It’s like an uncomfortable moment. It’s just weird. John [Legend] and I both were very uncomfortable by it.”
The model and cookbook author seemed to be referring to the awkwardness of the Swift vs. West feud as a whole, not simply the pop star's speech. The recent spat kicked off with the revelation that West makes derogatory comments about Swift in his new song "Famous."
Teigen, who is friendly with both stars, doesn't think either will be waving a white flag any time soon. "Let me tell you, it’s not over," she told Cohen. "This is going to go on. This is being waged.”
Oh, swell. Now seems like a good time to hide in a cave somewhere.
Watch Teigen weigh in below.
Advertisement