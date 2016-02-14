Much of Taylor Swift's squad has weighed in on Kanye West's "Famous" lyrics taking aim at their pal. Now, it's time for Selena Gomez to step in.
Gomez was asked to respond to West's controversial lyrics during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1. She took a diplomatic approach, defending her pal without totally ripping the rapper a new one.
"Everybody has their own opinion," the pop star offered. "At the end of the day, you can just do what you do."
Haters gonna hate, etc. Gomez, who liked Austin Swift's post about throwng away his Yeezy Boosts in outrage, added that her pal is doing just fine.
"She's killing it and she kind of always has been," she said.
There's no questioning that. Unless you're Kanye, we guess.
