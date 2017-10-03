30 On-Sale J.Crew Buys, Because You Deserve It

Here’s a bit of good news for you (especially if you just bought a new coat during this epic sale): Right now, J.Crew is offering 40% off of full-price items — 584 items, to be precise. The retailer is not showing signs of fatigue externally (they have been so many sales lately!) or internally, where the brand continues to chug along despite losing three top executives within one year; most recently, J.Crew's chief design officer Somsack Sikhounmuong, who oversaw men’s, women’s as well as Crewcuts, left the company after replacing Jenna Lyons.
But we wouldn't know that based on all of the cute items on its website right now — on sale and otherwise. As for the discounted wares, expect to find pieces like the ever-popular horoscope tees, even more coats, life-changing pants, suiting, and a few dresses that could fit the bill for wedding (now that the retailer’s own bridal line is kaput).
Before the sale ends Tuesday night at 11:59 p.m., click ahead for the 30 best things on sale. Go on, you deserve it.