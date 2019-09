30 On-Sale J.Crew Buys, Because You Deserve It

Here’s a bit of good news for you (especially if you just bought a new coat during this epic sale ): Right now, J.Crew is offering 40% off of full-price items — 584 items, to be precise. The retailer is not showing signs of fatigue externally (they have been so many sales lately!) or internally, where the brand continues to chug along despite losing three top executives within one year; most recently, J.Crew's chief design officer Somsack Sikhounmuong , who oversaw men’s, women’s as well as Crewcuts, left the company after replacing Jenna Lyons.