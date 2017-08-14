Wear Your Sign On Your Sleeve With J.Crew's New Horoscope Collection

This post was originally published on August 15, 2017.
Admittedly, we get a little competitive when it comes to our astrological sign. Besides counting down until our horoscope each week — and when we read them, naturally, we're all: "That's so me!" — we like to think that our respective sign is the best sign. Personally, I think Libras make the best lovers — and yes, that's may be a little biased, considering I am one.
But whether you're more of a Cancer or a Scorpio, there's no shame in repping your sign loud and proud — and with J.Crew's latest collection, that just got a whole lot easier. Launching Tuesday, the range of tees — which each feature a different sign with its own graphics, embroidery, and catchy phrases — range from $36.50 to $39.50 and are a super-easy (and affordable) way to add some personality to your outfits. Because any T-shirt that's a conversation-starter is worth the money in our book.
Even if your horoscope isn't what you'd hoped for this week, these additions to your wardrobe won't let you down. And, in true J.Crew fashion, we're already itching to layer ours over a button-up or as the focal point of a denim-on-denim look. Click on for an exclusive first look at the collection, and be sure to check back tomorrow to scoop one up for yourself.