J.Crew was one of the first mainstream retailers to dabble in wedding wares when it launched its bridal collection in 2004. It was doing it well before brands like Reformation, ASOS, H&M, Whistles, and ModCloth started creating affordable nuptials-apropos pieces in the past year or two. But after a dozen years of pared-down gowns and bridesmaid getups that your BFFs would, yes, actually want to wear again, J.Crew is calling it quits on its bridal business.
A J.Crew representative confirmed to Refinery29 that the retailer is moving away from traditional bridal gowns and bridesmaids' dresses. And it's happening soon: Whenever stock sells out on the brand's site (and in the small handful of physical stores that carry J.Crew bridal designs), that'll be it. In place of wedding-specific pieces, the brand will be launching a new dress collection in the spring, per the rep.
J.Crew was once an alt-option for brides looking for clean-lined, modern silhouettes (a jumpsuit for the big day, perhaps?), with many styles priced under $1K, while its bridesmaids' options were a welcome respite from the often-ugly silhouettes and crappy quality associated with the category. Yet the wedding apparel apparently represented a very small percentage of J.Crew's overall business and didn't achieve the level of quality and detail that the brand generally aims for.
If you're on the hunt for your own wedding dress or are figuring out your bridal party's style scheme right now, you might luck out if you act quickly and click on over to the retailer's remaining bridal stock. A number of styles are now 30% off, with many bridesmaid styles clocking in at 40% to 70% off. Even if you don't have a single wedding on the docket, many of these would make for excellent cocktail-party getups — and many are as low as $69. Nothing like a farewell shopping binge to metaphorically pour one out, right?
