The most important component of Grace’s feminism in the premiere “11 Years Later” is the fact she’s a tired feminist. Since Will & Grace has always essentially lived in our world, 45 was elected nearly a year ago in the comedy’s universe, and the former reality TV host and sexual assault apologist has been in the White House for about eight months. And, just like in the real world, the effects of that reality is exhausting. “I used to be woke,” Grace laments. “Now I use my pussy hat to sneak candy into the movies.” While that line signals Grace is the kind of feminist who probably attended the Women’s March in January 2017, it also shows she’s the kind of feminist who’s getting fatigued by resisting for hundreds upon hundreds of days. That’s deeply relatable. Women deserve to know they’re not Bad Feminists for lacking the stamina to be angry 24/7, 365.