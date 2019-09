Here Trump would be talking about Puerto Rico, an American territory in the Caribbean, where there are 3.4 million American citizens without power, food, or drinking water. After spending the early part of this week claiming that his shameful response to the disaster was due to geography, critics took him to task for being cruel in the midst of a humanitarian crisis. Eventually, somebody informed Trump about things called airplanes, and also, you know, boats. Those boats are governed by something called the Jones Act which requires US-owned and operated ships to be used when transporting goods between American ports. All he needed to do was lift it and let the goods on said boats in, which he agreed to do (eventually) — but only for 10 days . Just for a little game of comparison here, experts are estimating that the island could be without amenities for months . This 10-day “kindness” (we’re being way too generous here) from Trump is chump change if you think about what the American government could be providing.