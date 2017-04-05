This Is How Twitter Reacted To Ivanka Trump's First Interview As First Daughter

"[Don't] conflate lack of public denouncement with silence." -- @IvankaTrump explaining away her sinister complicity with eloquent nonsense— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) April 5, 2017
?— Tom Namako (@TomNamako) April 5, 2017
Ivanka to CBS in re: silence on Planned Parenthood, LGBT rights:
"I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence."
Ivanka's track record of being a "force for good" at WH:— Marcy Stech (@etchaStech) April 5, 2017
-repeal of workplace protections for women
- attempts to gut maternity care, PP
Ivanka: "I like discussion. It's classy and smart. Denouncement is bad and rude."— Kathryn Jezer-Morton (@KJezerMorton) April 5, 2017
Relieved to see that she knows what's at stake here. https://t.co/hyCpgWhkLc
If ivanka wants to champion important issues around women &jobs-great-we really need help. BUT what is the plan? soundbites are noise https://t.co/a2rLn5dcpi— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 5, 2017
?'Complicit' is our #1 lookup after Ivanka Trump told CBS "I don’t know what it means to be complicit." https://t.co/HEqWBltPUc— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 5, 2017
IVANKA: I stand by my father, a literal monster, regardless of what he says or does— Mark Byrne (@markwby) April 5, 2017
ALSO IVANKA: lol of course family can act independently https://t.co/RS4N4zWfYx
Oh so she talks to him in the back room but he doesn't listen. I feel better, Ivanka. I really do. https://t.co/I6IV56V8AJ— Andrew Asaki (@hapa_asaki) April 5, 2017
@CNN IVANKA? IS A GREAT EXAMPLE FOR ALL WOMEN! SHE?UPLIFTS WOMEN AND FOR WOMEN TO ACHIEVE MORE!— Jonco (@Jonco50) April 5, 2017
Very proud of Ivanka"s interview with Gail King.....she's wonderful and will be of great service to our country...... https://t.co/lYkoSPPxOw— PattiBuckner (@DaisyMae100) April 5, 2017