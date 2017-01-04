Ivanka Trump Is Moving To D.C. — & Her New House Looks Amazing

Ivanka Trump is moving to Washington, D.C. — and her new home looks pretty amazing.
The Washingtonian reports that Donald Trump's eldest daughter, her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children will live in a six-bedroom house in the Kalorama neighborhood. If that sounds familiar, it might be because it's the same area where President Obama and his family plan to move after they vacate the White House. According to the magazine, the two families will be living less than two blocks apart. (Can you imagine the Secret Service madness?)
The house was reportedly sold in late December for a whopping $5.5 million, though it remains unclear whether Trump and Kushner bought it outright, or are renting from the new owners.
Either way, we wouldn't mind spending a few years in D.C. if we could live in a home with multiple fireplaces, loads of natural light, and plenty of outdoor space. Take a peek inside Ivanka and her fam's new house, right this way.
We have reached out to Ivanka Trump's team for comment, and will update this post if and when we hear back.