The lack of people of color in the Will & Grace 2.0 premiere was intensified by the fact that it was intentionally set in a present that is anything but fine and dandy. Today, national attention is being brought to the fact that Black and brown transwomen are being targeted and killed at a rate higher than any other group. Corporatized pride parades are being interrupted and protested by Black Lives Matter activists, reminding them that racism permeates the world of rainbow flags as well. And there is the simple fact that in a city like New York, there are way more people of color than Will & Grace let on. That was true in 1998 when the show started, 2006 when the show ended, and now in it’s rebirth. That Will & Grace still has a color problem feels intentional.