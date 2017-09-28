Katie Holmes Celebrates National Daughter Day With Rare Suri Selfie

It's National Daughter Day, and we're celebrating by calling our moms to tell them that we still feed bad about that time we accidentally spilled an entire plate of food on them at a Cheesecake Factory. Mothers deal with a lot from their daughters, but they love us just as much as we love them.
Katie Holmes took to Instagram to share a lovely selfie of herself with daughter Suri, 11. The Dawson's Creek star looks so content with Suri, and we're happy to see the pair looking content. We're also stunned at how much Suri looks like her mom as she gets older, though some people think she looks more like her dad, Tom Cruise.
We don't get to see a lot of Suri, other than the occasional #tbt post, so this is a treat. Holmes has famously kept her little girl out the spotlight since her divorce with Tom Cruise in 2012. And it's for good reason — according to Politico, Holmes was reportedly harassed by unidentified individuals after moving to New York City during the divorce.
In the meanwhile, "Suri" is still updating her Burn Book (now and then).And she had a very exciting 11 birthday party, to welcome her into her tweens. Mom Katie makes every effort to be as present as possible during these crucial years, telling Modern Luxury "when I’m not on set, I’m being a mom. I’m doing mom stuff. When I go to an event, I leave at 10 p.m. because it’s really important to me to be a mom that is dependable." Still, Holmes finds time to attend Harvard Business School and is reportedly dating actor Jamie Foxx, according to People. We can't wait to see Suri dressed up in her mom's old Met Gala gowns someday.
